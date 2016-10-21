Trudeau predicts Liberals will beat the odds in Alberta byelection

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The Prime Minister says his party will be able to recapture a southern Alberta riding in an upcoming byelection, despite the fact that a Liberal hasn’t been elected to that seat in nearly half a century.

Justin Trudeau made the bold prediction in his opening address Friday at the federal Liberal Party’s Ontario wing convention in Niagara Falls, Ont.

He said he visited Medicine Hat, Alta., earlier this week in advance of Monday's byelection in the riding of Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner.

Trudeau’s visit was an effort to boost the chances of Liberal candidate Stan Sakamoto, a local businessman.

Trudeau attracted about 2,500 people hoping to catch a glimpse of him.

He told Liberals on Friday that he had faith in Sakamoto’s chances.

“After seeing such a warm reception for Stan in the riding, I know that this is one we can win,” Trudeau told Liberal delegates.

“Stan is the real deal. He’s a pillar of his community, universally respected by the folks we talked to, and will be a great voice for his community in Ottawa.”

The riding, which was known as Medicine Hat until it was renamed following electoral redistribution in 2012, has been held by an MP on the right of the political spectrum since 1972.