Higgs chosen as the new leader of New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives

FREDERICTON — Blaine Higgs is the new leader of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party.

He was chosen on the third ballot Saturday at a leadership convention in Fredericton.

There were seven candidates in the running for the party's top job, replacing David Alward who quit after the party lost the 2014 election to the Liberals.

Bruce Fitch has been the interim leader of the party since then.

Roughly 5,500 party members voted in the first ballot at the Aitken Centre in Fredericton and satellite locations around the province, but that dwindled to about 2,700 on the third ballot.