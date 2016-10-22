QMJHL Roundup: Francois Beauchemin scores twice as Foreurs beat Wildcats

MONCTON, N.B. — Francois Beauchemin had two goals, including one on a penalty shot, and an assist to lead the Val-d'Or Foreurs past the Moncton Wildcats 5-3 on Saturday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Olivier Galipeau also struck twice on the power play for the Foreurs (6-7-0), with Maxim Mizyurin scoring the winner.

Kelly Klima, on the power play, Cameron Askew and Kevin Klima provided the offence for Moncton (4-8-0), which lost its sixth in a row.

Etienne Montpetit turned away 30 shots for the win in net as Keven Bouchard made 19 saves in defeat.

Val-d'Or's Jack Van Boekel was assessed a game misconduct after a major penalty for checking to the head in the second period.

The Foreurs finished the game 2 for 5 with the man advantage while the Wildcats scored once on three opportunities.

---

CATARACTES 4 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Samuel Bucek scored twice and Dennis Yan added a goal and two assists as Shawinigan won its 11th straight by downing the Drakkar.

Cavan Fitzgerald had the other for the Cataractes (11-1-0), with Zachary Bouthillier stopping 25 shots.

Jordan Martel replied for Baie-Comeau (3-6-3), which got 28 saves from Antoine Samuel.

---

ARMADA 1 SCREAMING EAGLES 0

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Samuel Montembeault stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Armada shut out Cape Breton.

Alexandre Alain scored in the first period for Blainville-Boisbriand (8-4-1).

Kyle Jessiman turned aside 22 shots in defeat for the Screaming Eagles (5-7-0).

---

SAGUENEENS 4 ISLANDERS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Noah Bushnell scored the winner in the second period and Xavier Potvin made 30 saves as the Sagueneens doubled up Charlottetown.

Frederic Allard, on the power play, Dmitry Zhukenov and Ryan Verbeek rounded out the attack for Chicoutimi (4-7-0).

Chris Chaddock and Filip Chlapik had power-play goals for the Islanders (7-5-1). Blade Mann-Dixon turned away 17-of-21 shots.

---

REMPARTS 3 PHOENIX 2 (SO)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Derek Dentile scored the only goal of the shootout as Quebec slipped past the Phoenix.

Christian Huntley struck twice in regulation for the Remparts (7-5-1), with Evgeny Kiselev stopping 35 shots through 65 minutes and all five shooters in the shootout.

Hugo Roy and Anderson MacDonald, on the power play, chipped in for Sherbrooke (4-5-3). Evan Fitzpatrick made 48 saves.

---

HUSKIES 5 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Peter Abbandonato scored the first of three second-period goals for Rouyn-Noranda, including the winner, as it toppled the Sea Dogs.

Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Gabriel Fontaine also had goals in the second for the Huskies (8-1-1), who won their third straight. Evan MacKinnon and Jeremy Diotte rounded out the attack and Samuel Harvey made 29 saves.

Nathan Noel had the lone goal for Saint John (8-3-1) on the power play. Alex Bishop took the loss by turning away 13-of-16 shots in 32:39. Alex D'Orio stopped 12 shots in relief.