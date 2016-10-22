Two arrested in connection to sexual assaults at Universite Laval residence

Quebec City police have arrested two people in connection with alleged break-ins and sexual assaults at a university residence.

One of the accused has been released on a promise to appear in court at a later date, while the other is to be arraigned by video conference today.

Police received 15 complaints of break-ins last weekend at the Universite Laval residence, including four of alleged sexual assault.

One of the accused is 19, while the other is believed to be about the same age.