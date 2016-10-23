A look at the abortion drug Mifegymiso

TORONTO — The abortion drug Mifegymiso is expected to hit the Canadian market next month. A look:

WHAT IS IT?

Mifegymiso, also known as RU-486, is a combination of two medications — mifepristone and misoprostol — used to provide a non-surgical option for early abortion.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Mifegymiso must be used within the first 49 days of pregnancy and will only be available with a doctor's prescription in Canada. Mifepristone halts the body's production of progesterone, while misoprostol causes the uterus to contract. This ends the pregnancy within one to two days. The process is similar to a miscarriage.

HOW IS IT USED?

The drug is taken orally in pill form in two stages. The first step involves taking 200 mg of mifepristone. The second step occurs 24 to 48 hours later, when four tablets of misoprostol are taken. It is up to the patient to decide when to take the tablets to allow planning so the entire process can fit within their schedule.

Vaginal bleeding, cramps and the passing of some tissue commonly occurs within four hours, but in some cases may occur anywhere between 30 minutes and 48 hours after taking the misoprostol tablets. The bleeding lasts on average for 10 to 16 days.

WHEN IS PROMPT MEDICAL ATTENTION REQUIRED?

Patients should contact their doctor immediately if symptoms are experienced including prolonged heavy bleeding or severe cramping, cramping which is not improved by pain relief medication; fever, chills or malaise lasting six hours or more; any abnormal vaginal discharge; severe abdominal pain and feeling sick (including weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal discomfort, cramps, fatigue, chills) with or without a fever, more than 24 hours after taking the drug.