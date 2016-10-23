Conservative MP Steven Blaney joining party leadership race

QUEBEC — Conservative MP Steven Blaney is joining the party's leadership race.

Blaney, who had already filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, made an official announcement Sunday at the annual brunch of the Conservative association in his riding of Bellechasse-Etchemins-Levis in Quebec City.

Blaney, 51, was first elected in 2006.

He was promoted to cabinet in 2011, heading the veteran affairs department.

Blaney was appointed public safety minister in 2013.

Other declared leadership candidates are Maxime Bernier, Andrew Scheer, Kellie Leitch, Michael Chong, Deepak Obhrai, Brad Trost and Erin O'Toole.

Former MPs Chris Alexander and Pierre Lemieux are expected to announce their candidacy soon.