Pilot injured as small plane crash lands in Medicine Hat cemetery

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — A small plane crash landed in a cemetery in Medicine Hat, Alta. Saturday night.

Sgt. Jeff Wieschorster (WEE'-chess-ter) of the Medicine Hat Police Service said the pilot — a 64-year-old local man — suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

He was the only person on board the single engine Beachcraft Sierra 35.

Sgt. Wieschorster said the Medicine Hat control tower received a Mayday call from the plane around 8 p.m., just before it went down in the Hillside Cemetery, about one kilometre short of the airport.

There was no word late Saturday night about the exact nature of the distress call, however, Transportation Safety Board investigator John Lee said he planned to talk to the pilot on Sunday to try to determine exactly what happened.