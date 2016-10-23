QMJHL Roundup: Truchon-Viel scores two as Titan beat defending champion Huskies

BATHURST, N.B. — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel scored twice and added an assist to lead the Acadie-Bathurst Titan past the defending Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-3 on Sunday.

Christophe Boivin, Jonathan Boucier and Daniil Miromanov also found the back of the net for the Titan (7-4-2), who won their third straight.

Bruno-Carl Denis, Mathieu Boucher and Tyler Hinam had goals for Rouyn-Noranda (9-2-1).

Reilly Pickard made 28 saves for the win in net as Samuel Harvey stopped 26 shots in defeat.

Acadie-Bathurst scored once on five power plays while the Huskies were 0 for 7.

---

FOREURS 4 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX — Etienne Montpetit made 38 saves and Francois Beauchemin struck twice as Val-d'Or doubled up the Mooseheads.

Julien Gauthier had a goal and two assists with Alexandre Couture adding the other for the Foreurs (7-7-0).

Ben Higgins and Maxime Fortier gave Halifax (6-7-0) a 2-0 lead in the first period before Val-d'Or answered with four straight goals. Alexis Gravel turned aside 16-of-19 shots.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 7 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Phelix Martineau and Massimo Carozza both had a pair of goals as Cape Breton routed the Voltigeurs.

Vasily Glotov and Peyton Hoyt scored once and added two helpers apiece for the Screaming Eagles (6-7-0) with Duncan MacIntyre also chipping in. Olivier LeBlanc tacked on three assists and Kevin Mandolese made 31 saves.

Kristian Afanasyev had both goals for Drummondville (5-4-2). Olivier Rodrigue took the loss after turning away 10-of-15 shots through two periods. Frederic Foulem played the third and stopped 18 shots.

Nathan Hudgin of the Voltigeurs received a major penalty and game misconduct late in the third for checking from behind.

---

REMPARTS 6 OLYMPIQUES 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Darien Kielb scored twice and Dmitry Buynitskiy had three assists as Quebec downed the Olympiques for its third-straight win.

Sean O'Brien, Derek Gentile, Jesse Sutton and Matthew Boucher supplied the rest of the offence for the Remparts (8-5-1). Callum Booth stopped 29 shots.

Vitalii Abramov had both goals for Gatineau (3-8-2), which got 24 saves from Mark Grametbauer.

---

TIGRES 6 OCEANIC 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Vincent Lanoue had a goal and two assists and Olivier Tremblay made 31 saves as the Tigres beat Rimouski.

Cedric Desruisseaux, James Phelan, Ivan Kosorenkov, Jacob Lapierre and Jeremie Beaudin rounded out the attack for Victoriaville (6-6-1).

Justin Pare, Carson MacKinnon and Hunter Moreau found the back of the net for the Oceanic (7-5-0). Jimmy Lemay kicked out 21-of-27 shots.