Car evidence in fatal farm shooting out of police custody: lawyer says

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — A lawyer for the family of a First Nations man shot dead in Saskatchewan says a key piece of evidence has been compromised.

Chris Murphy represents the family of Colten Boushie, who was killed in August after the SUV he was riding in with four other people drove onto a farm west of Saskatoon.

Murphy says the SUV, a Ford Escape, was outside in a towing company parking lot on Sept. 12 and then moved the next day to a salvage yard for auction.

He says he told the Crown and RCMP that the SUV was not in police custody.

The former prosecutor says he was told by police that blood splatter analysis had not been performed on the vehicle and Murphy says that means any evidence collected now could be tainted.