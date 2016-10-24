Dennis Oland expected to learn his fate from New Brunswick Court of Appeal

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's Court of Appeal is expected to decide today whether Dennis Oland will continue to serve a life sentence for the murder of his father, win acquittal, or face another trial.

Defence and Crown lawyers presented their arguments before three justices of the court last week, focused mostly on Oland's incorrect statement to police that he was wearing a navy blazer on the evening his father was murdered.

During the lengthy trial last year, the Crown portrayed the statement as an intentional lie, while the defence and Oland himself said it was an honest mistake.

The brown jacket Oland was actually wearing was later found to have minuscule blood stains and DNA matching the profile of Oland's multimillionaire father, Richard.

Richard Oland, 69, was found bludgeoned to death in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

Dennis Oland was convicted by a jury in December and sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for at least 10 years.