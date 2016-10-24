Grade 8 student tells federal minister he teaches indigenous language course

VICTORIA — A Grade 8 student stunned a gathering of national aboriginal leaders and the federal indigenous affairs minister by saying he's become his school's indigenous language teacher after one too many berry-picking field trips.

Thirteen-year-old Tim Masso says he's volunteering to teach the indigenous language course at Ucluelet Secondary School on British Columbia's west coast even though he is still learning the Vancouver Island Nuu-chah-nulth language.

Masso says he has designed flash cards to help him and his class of 23 students so they can learn the indigenous language.

He was among people asking questions after indigenous affairs minister Carol Bennett spoke at an Assembly of First Nations gathering and said he and his classmates want to feel connected to their own culture.

Bennett says she admires Masso's efforts and wants to see improvements in indigenous education opportunities across Canada.