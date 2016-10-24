Wilson-Raybould, former PM Kim Campbell defend new process for top court

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says the Liberal government is going to stick with the selection process that led to the nomination of Newfoundland and Labrador justice Malcolm Rowe to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Liberal government revealed changes to the way it would appoint Supreme Court justices in August, saying it wanted to bring more openness and transparency to the process, while also encouraging more diversity and requiring functional bilingualism among judges on the high court.

Wilson-Raybould says a modern and dynamic Supreme Court needs a nomination process to match.

She and former prime minister Kim Campbell, who led the non-partisan advisory board tasked with coming up with a shortlist of candidates, are appearing before a parliamentary committee today to explain the process and defend the place of Rowe among the contenders.

MPs and senators will get the chance to put their questions directly to Rowe at the University of Ottawa on Tuesday.