3 Canadians to appear in Australian court on drug-smuggling charges

MONTREAL — The three Canadian cruise ship passengers charged in Australia with drug smuggling are scheduled to appear in a Sydney courtroom Wednesday.

Andre Tamine, 64, Isabelle Lagace, 28, and Melina Roberge, 23, were arrested in late August after the MS Sea Princess, operated by California-based Princess Cruises, berthed in the Australian metropolis.

A spokesperson for the New South Wales Department of Justice says the court appearance is an opportunity for the accused to indicate whether they intend to enter a plea.

Detection dogs helped police allegedly find 95 kilograms of cocaine in their suitcases, according to Australian Border Force commander Tim Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald alleged at the end of August that 35 kilograms of cocaine were found in suitcases in a cabin the women shared and 60 kilograms were discovered in the man's luggage in a separate cabin.

The drugs were worth an estimated $30.5 million.