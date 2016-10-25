Canadian Blood Services increases iron guidelines for donors

OTTAWA — Canadian Blood Services is bringing in tougher iron guidelines for its donors.

Female donors will need to wait longer between blood donations and male donors will need to pass a stricter hemoglobin test.

The national agency says the move is meant to promote health and wellness among its donors.

Starting Dec. 10, female donors will need to wait 12 weeks between blood donations instead of the current eight-week period.

And starting March 5, 2017, male donors must have a minimum hemoglobin level of 130 grams per litre, up from 125 grams per litre.

Hemoglobin is a protein found in red blood cells that is necessary for carrying oxygen to the tissues in the body.

Iron is an essential element for producing hemoglobin, but it is also found in other parts of the body. The blood services agency say it's possible to have normal hemoglobin levels but to have low iron.

Mark Donnison, vice president of donor relations, says the changes mean many donors will not be able to donate as often, so they are looking for more donors to step forward.

Less than 400,000 Canadians actively donate blood.