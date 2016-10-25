Five stories in the news today, Oct. 25

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, Oct. 25

———

DENNIS OLAND BAIL HEARING SCHEDULED FOR TODAY

Dennis Oland could be released from custody today, 10 months after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father, Richard. His lawyers are applying for bail, a day after New Brunswick's Court of Appeal quashed that conviction and ordered a new trial.

———

FAMILIES TO MARK ONE YEAR SINCE TOFINO TRAGEDY

One year ago today, a whale-watching vessel sank off British Columbia's coast, tossing 27 people into the churning Pacific. Five Britons and one Australian died when the 20-metre Leviathan II capsized in waters near Tofino, located about 320 kilometres northwest of Victoria. Family members and loved ones are expected to gather today in Tofino at the community dock for the unveiling of a plaque honouring the memories of the deceased.

———

YUKON ELECTION DOMINATED BY CARBON TAX

The federal government's carbon tax strategy is dominating Yukon's territorial election, with the leader of the long-governing party promising to fight the levy while his rivals dismiss the pledge as political bluster. Yukon Party Leader Darrell Pasloski says that putting a price on carbon would raise the cost of virtually everything in the territory.

———

GROUPS ANNOUNCE INVESTIGATION INTO ONTARIO SPCA

A longtime bureaucrat who helped write animal welfare laws in Ontario has been hired by two non-profit organizations to perform a deep dive into the agency charged with enforcing those laws. Zoocheck Canada and Animal Alliance Canada have hired Mike Zimmerman to lead an investigation into the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Zimmerman says the OSPCA Act is a good animal welfare law, but may no be enforced effectively.

———

MADELEINE THIEN AMONG WINNERS OF LITERARY AWARD

Vancouver-born Madeleine Thien has won this year's Governor General's Literary Award for fiction. Her novel, "Do Not Say We Have Nothing" is also up for the prestigious Man Booker Prize being awarded in London.