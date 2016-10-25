New Brunswick court grants Dennis Oland bail pending murder appeal

FREDERICTON — Dennis Oland has been granted bail, a day after New Brunswick's Court of Appeal quashed his murder conviction.

Justice Marc Richard said Tuesday Oland has regained the presumption of innocence, and that he's no threat to the public or a flight risk.

The judge said the public's faith in the justice system would be shaken more by Oland's continued detention than by an order granted him bail.

"Any reasonable member of the public would understand that Mr. Oland has reacquired the presumption of innocence as a result of the decision of this court yesterday," Richard said.

The appeal court ordered a new trial Monday, 10 months after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father, Richard.

The appeal court found that the trial judge did not properly instruct the jury on evidence around the jacket Dennis Oland was wearing the day of the murder.

Oland, a financial planner and scion of one of the Maritimes' most prominent families, told police he was wearing a navy blazer, but later admitted he was wearing a brown Hugo Boss jacket.

The Crown portrayed the statement as an intentional lie, while the defence said it was an honest mistake.

The brown jacket was later found to have minuscule blood stains and DNA matching the profile of Oland's 69-year-old father.

On Tuesday, Richard ordered Oland be subject to the same release conditions he had before his now-vacated conviction. The judge asked Moosehead Breweries Ltd. executive Derek Oland — Richard Oland's brother, who has steadfastly maintained his nephew's innocence — if he would continue to act as a surety for Dennis.

"Yes, your honour," Derek Oland replied from the gallery.