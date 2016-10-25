New Supreme Court nominee faces grilling by MPs, senators, law school students

OTTAWA — Newfoundland and Labrador judge Malcolm Rowe, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's nominee for the Supreme Court of Canada, says it's important the high court reflects voices from across the country.

Rowe is at a question-and-answer session at the University of Ottawa, where MPs, senators and law school students are asking him about his experience and views before Trudeau finalizes his recommendation.

Asked what being from Newfoundland would bring to the bench, Rowe says that while legal principles are common across Canada, context matters and it's important the top court does not have blind spots.

The Liberal government has changed the Supreme Court appointment process to encourage more openness, transparency and diversity, and to require high court justices to be functionally bilingual.

The opposition assailed the Liberals for saying they would not necessarily follow the custom of regional representation, which would have required that the successor to retiring Justice Thomas Cromwell, from Nova Scotia, be from Atlantic Canada.