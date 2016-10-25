Nova Scotia teachers union vote on strike mandate after rejecting proposed deal

HALIFAX — Public school teachers across Nova Scotia are holding a strike vote today after rejecting a second tentative deal with the province earlier this month.

Members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union decisively voted down a proposed agreement on Oct. 4, after rejecting the first tentative agreement last November.

The Liberal government has said it has to hold the line on public sector wage agreements due to the province's deepening debt, and has said it has increased investment in education since taking office.

Education Minister Karen Casey has said the province plans to wait for the results of the vote before determining its next steps.