Registered nurse focus of 'death investigation' in southwestern Ontario: company

WOODSTOCK, Ont. — A private Ontario nursing home chain says one of its former employees is the focus of what police are calling a "multi-jurisdictional death investigation" in the southwest part of the province.

Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Homes, which operates 15 facilities primarily based in small towns, says the ex-employee is a registered nurse who left the company 2 1/2 years ago.

The company says it is co-operating with the police probe and remains in contact with the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care regarding the matter.

Police are holding a news conference in Woodstock, Ont., this morning to discuss the investigation.

Investigators have so far remained tight-lipped on the case, saying only that it began in Woodstock last month.

Caressant Care says its highest priority is to continue providing for the "physical, social and spiritual needs" of its residents as the investigation unfolds.