Saskatoon woman found not criminally responsible in five-year-old son's death

SASKATOON — A Saskatoon woman has been found not criminally responsible in the death of her five-year-old son.

Kellie Johnson was charged with first-degree murder after the body of Jonathan Vetter was found in January 2014 with his throat cut.

The Crown and defence agreed that Johnson killed the boy with a knife.

The case revolved around whether or not she was criminally responsible.

Justice Neil Gabrielson of Court of Queen's Bench accepted the testimony of two doctors who said Johnson did not understand that the killing was morally wrong.

Court heard that Johnson believed an imaginary figure, referred to as "the woman'' throughout the trial, would kill her and that Vetter would be molested by her former boyfriend, become a molester himself and go to hell.