Washington wolf killed in Montana after 1,100km journey across Idaho, Canada
A
A
Share via Email
SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. wildlife officials say a
The Spokesman-Review reports the Washington Fish and Wildlife Department captured the male wolf in February and fitted it with a GPS tracking collar.
The wolf, which originated in the Huckleberry Pack, started wandering into Idaho in June.
It then headed into British Columbia, where it crossed Lake Koocanusa before
The wolf's journey came to an end in Judith Gap, Montana on Sept. 29 after it was killed by a federal wildlife officer, who had responded to a report of a wolf attacking sheep.
Wolves are protected by state endangered species rules in eastern Washington but can be hunted and trapped in Montana and Idaho.