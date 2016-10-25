Washington wolf killed in Montana after 1,100km journey across Idaho, Canada

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. wildlife officials say a grey wolf that left its pack in northeastern Washington trekked more than 1,100 kilometres across Idaho and Canada before being shot in central Montana last month.

The Spokesman-Review reports the Washington Fish and Wildlife Department captured the male wolf in February and fitted it with a GPS tracking collar.

The wolf, which originated in the Huckleberry Pack, started wandering into Idaho in June.

It then headed into British Columbia, where it crossed Lake Koocanusa before travelling southeast into Montana in July.

The wolf's journey came to an end in Judith Gap, Montana on Sept. 29 after it was killed by a federal wildlife officer, who had responded to a report of a wolf attacking sheep.