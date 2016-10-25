Winnipeg police arrest parents after baby boy exposed to fentanyl
WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg say they have arrested the parents of a baby boy after the child suffered a possible overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl.
Const. Jason Michalyshen says paramedics were called to a home last week and found the nine-month-old in critical condition.
He says a search of the home revealed almost 285 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, along with other contaminated paraphernalia.
He says the biological parents — a 33 year-old man and a 32-year-old woman — have been charged with failure to provide the necessities of life, causing bodily harm by criminal negligence and drug trafficking.
Michalyshen says the baby boy has been upgraded to stable.
He says the child's life was probably saved by officers who immediately noted the presence of fentanyl in the home, which allowed him to be properly treated with an antidote.