Winnipeg police arrest parents after baby boy exposed to fentanyl

WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg say they have arrested the parents of a baby boy after the child suffered a possible overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Const. Jason Michalyshen says paramedics were called to a home last week and found the nine-month-old in critical condition.

He says a search of the home revealed almost 285 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, along with other contaminated paraphernalia.

He says the biological parents — a 33 year-old man and a 32-year-old woman — have been charged with failure to provide the necessities of life, causing bodily harm by criminal negligence and drug trafficking.

Michalyshen says the baby boy has been upgraded to stable.