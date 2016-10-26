Couple facing theft charge in diamond switch appear in Saint John, N.B., court

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The suspects in a string of nationwide jewelry heists were scheduled to appear today in a New Brunswick provincial court to face diamond-theft charges.

Seventy-year-old Grigori Zaharov and 44-year-old Natalia Feldman of Vaughan, Ont., were arrested last week outside a Vaughan, Ont., condo tower and flown back to New Brunswick.

They are facing charges in Saint John in relation to a theft from W. Smith and Co. Fine Jewellers, a jewelry store in the city.

The store owner has said two people presented themselves as a couple in an argument over how many carats to buy, and then switched a $10,000 diamond with a fake while the salesperson was distracted.

Saint John police have said the duo who pulled the Saint John heist are "suspects in numerous other jurisdictions for similar incidents," and multiple police forces have been working on the file.