Brian Mulroney to unveil new institute at St. FX today

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Canada's 18th Prime Minister is in Antigonish this morning to unveil previously announced plans for the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government at St. Francis Xavier University, and construction of Mulroney Hall.

Mulroney is joined at his alma mater by his wife Mila and his daughter, Caroline Mulroney Lapham.

The project is unusual because it will focus on undergraduate students.

The new institute will focus on public policy and governance, areas of study that are typically only available at the graduate level.

The project includes endowments for academic chairs and student scholarships and bursaries.