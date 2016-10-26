Brian Mulroney to unveil new institute at St. FX today
The former prime minister's alma mater will be home to a new project that focuses on undergrads.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Canada's 18th Prime Minister is in Antigonish this morning to unveil previously announced plans for the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government at St. Francis Xavier University, and construction of Mulroney Hall.
Mulroney is joined at his alma mater by his wife Mila and his daughter, Caroline Mulroney Lapham.
The project is unusual because it will focus on undergraduate students.
The new institute will focus on public policy and governance, areas of study that are typically only available at the graduate level.
The project includes endowments for academic chairs and student scholarships and bursaries.
Mulroney Hall will offer space for teaching and research, and house the institute. The institute will include exhibits displaying some of Mulroney's personal memorabilia, such as letters from Nelson Mandela, U.S. President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.