Four Quebec men charged in alleged Vermont ATM fraud scheme

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Four Quebec men have been arrested and charged in an alleged fraud scheme involving ATMs in Vermont, authorities announced Wednesday.

The suspects, who are residents of Montreal and Laval, were charged Tuesday with conspiracy to use access devices fraudulently resulting in the receipt of more than $1,000 in cash.

Brandon Lo, 24, and 21-year-olds Mathieu Baaklini, Safwan Bensalma, and Nicolau Manfredi were arrested by U.S. homeland security agents at the Canada-U.S. border on Monday as they attempted to cross into Vermont, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

Authorities say the men travelled to Burlington between March and October this year to allegedly use ATM machines to obtain cash advances using information stolen from Canadian accountholders.

The list of alleged incidents includes $54,000 in suspected fraudulent cash advances on Canadian and European credit and debit cards in August. Approximately $8,800 in cash advances was also reportedly withdrawn May 24.

The attorney's office said federal agents also found $33,000 in cash, a computer and approximately 378 gift cards containing banking information during a search of a storage unit in Williston, Vt.

The suspects face a maximum possible penalty of five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 if convicted.