Governments interfering in running of Atlantic Lottery Corp.: auditors

HALIFAX — A new audit says Atlantic Canadian governments have both intervened too much in the running of their lottery corporations and failed to provide appropriate guidance, resulting in some costly investment failures.

The report released today by the auditors general of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador looked into the management of the lucrative Atlantic Lottery Corp.

It found the 40-year-old enterprise — which has dispersed $432 million in profits to the four Atlantic governments so far this year — is also at risk of becoming irrelevant if it doesn't keep pace with the evolving gambling market.

The 69-page joint audit cites several examples of government interference, including Nova Scotia telling the corporation to pay a private company $1.26 million despite management's and the board's serious concerns with it.

The auditors also say executive compensation increased "significantly" without shareholder consultation, with some officials seeing a jump of 56 per cent in salary and bonuses resulting in annual payouts of $390,000.