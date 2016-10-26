Home schooling agency tied to spending scandal fires back at Alberta government

EDMONTON — A privately run Alberta home schooling agency at the centre of a million-dollar spending scandal says it has done nothing wrong.

The Wisdom Home Schooling Society, in a news release, says it has been doing exemplary work and that the province has pulled its funding based on half-truths.

Wisdom oversaw home-schooling for about 3,500 students and taught another 13 students in a school setting in Cold Lake.

The society was subcontracted by the publicly funded Trinity Christian School Association, which receives more than $5 million a year from taxpayers.

A government report this week stated that for years almost all of the money given to Trinity was being redirected to Wisdom with no oversight or accountability.