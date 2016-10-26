Man surrenders to Quebec provincial police after Muslim centre vandalized
SEPT-ILES, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a man has been arrested in connection with a break-in and vandalism at a Muslim centre in a remote part of the province.
The 38-year-old man surrendered to police in Sept-Iles on Tuesday.
He was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.
Police say they don't believe the acts were a hate crime.
Nizar Aouini, a member of the Muslim community in Sept-Iles, said he felt moved by the support he has received from people in the town, which is about 900 kilometres northeast of Montreal on the province's upper north shore.
Photos posted on Facebook showed plants strewn around the floor of the centre, a destroyed bookshelf and a toppled computer screen.