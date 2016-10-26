Man surrenders to Quebec provincial police after Muslim centre vandalized

SEPT-ILES, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a man has been arrested in connection with a break-in and vandalism at a Muslim centre in a remote part of the province.

The 38-year-old man surrendered to police in Sept-Iles on Tuesday.

He was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Police say they don't believe the acts were a hate crime.

Nizar Aouini, a member of the Muslim community in Sept-Iles, said he felt moved by the support he has received from people in the town, which is about 900 kilometres northeast of Montreal on the province's upper north shore.