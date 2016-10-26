Halifax brewery, Islamic Centre reach agreement after complaints

HALIFAX — A Halifax brewery and neighbouring Islamic centre have issued a joint statement saying they are working out their issues.

The Centre for Islamic Development filed a noise and litter complaint against the Good Robot Brewing Company earlier this month.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, the centre and brewery say they met over the weekend for a "lengthy and constructive chat," and were able to reach a number of agreements about how to address the centre's concerns.

The Islamic Centre says its intent was never to shut down Good Robot, but to co-exist harmoniously, and Good Robot says it welcomes the opportunity to work co-operatively with the centre.

The statement says the two sides were able to develop a list of steps that will be taken to improve the relationship, and plan to meet regularly to ensure their mutual goals are being met.