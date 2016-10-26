Halifax brewery, Islamic Centre reach agreement after complaints
The Centre for Islamic Development filed a noise and litter complaint against the Good Robot Brewing Company earlier this month.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HALIFAX — A Halifax brewery and neighbouring Islamic centre have issued a joint statement saying they are working out their issues.
The Centre for Islamic Development filed a noise and litter complaint against the Good Robot Brewing Company earlier this month.
In a joint statement released Tuesday, the centre and brewery say they met over the weekend for a "lengthy and constructive chat," and were able to reach a number of agreements about how to address the centre's concerns.
The Islamic Centre says its intent was never to shut down Good Robot, but to co-exist harmoniously, and Good Robot says it welcomes the opportunity to work co-operatively with the centre.
The statement says the two sides were able to develop a list of steps that will be taken to improve the relationship, and plan to meet regularly to ensure their mutual goals are being met.
They also ask to be allowed to follow the path they've set out in private, without "odious public commentary."