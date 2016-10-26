QMJHL Roundup: Hischier's hat trick leads Mooseheads over Titan 6-4

HALIFAX — Nico Hischier scored three goals and added three assists to power the Halifax Mooseheads to a 6-4 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jocktan Chainey had two goals and Barrett Dachyshyn also scored for the Mooseheads (7-7-0). Connor Moynihan chipped in with three assists.

Dawson Thede led Acadie-Bathurst (7-5-2) with a goal and two helpers. Cole Rafuse, Daniil Miromanov and Antoine Morand rounded out the offence.

Kevin Resop stopped 29 shots for the win. Reilly Pickard made 26 saves in the losing effort.

Halifax was 3 for 5 on the power play while the Titan failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 WILDCATS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Phelix Martineau's goal early in the third stood as the winner as the Screaming Eagles topped Moncton.

Anthony Beauchamp, Vasily Glotov, Massimo Carozza and Jordan Ty Fournier also scored for Cape Breton (7-7-0), which found the back of the net three times in the final 16 minutes of play.

Manuel Wiederer and Alex Lavoie scored for the struggling Wildcats (4-9-0), who have dropped seven straight.

---

SEA DOGS 5 ISLANDERS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Spencer Smallman had a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Sea Dogs over Charlottetown.

Nathan Noel and Bokondji Imama each scored one goal and set up another for Saint John (9-4-1).

Filip Chlapik, shorthanded, and Pascal Aquin had the goals for the Islanders (7-6-1), who have lost three straight.

---

ARMADA 4 VOLTIGEURS 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Connor Bramwell scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period as the Armada edged Drummondville.

Thomas Ethier, Guillaume Beaudoin and Alexandre Alain had the other goals for Blainville-Boisbriand (9-4-1), which has won three in a row.

Anthony Boucher scored two goals for the Voltigeurs (5-5-2), including one shorthanded, and Joey Ratelle had the other.

---

TIGRES 3 FOREURS 2 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Felix Lauzon scored 3:45 into overtime to lift Victoriaville over the Foreurs.

Ivan Kosorenkov, in the first period, and James Phelan, early in the second, put the Tigres (7-6-1) in front 2-0.

Mederick Racicot pulled Val-d'Or (7-7-1) within one midway through the second and Francois Beauchemin tied the game with 30 seconds left.