NewsAlert: National Bank shaking up workforce, with 600 departures and 500 hires

MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada says it's planning to cut 600 employees — about half through a targeted retirement program — as it adapts to a technological shift in the banking industry.

At the same time, the Montreal-based bank expects to fill 500 other positions over the same period, primarily in sales and service and information technology jobs.

National Bank (TSX:NA) says it will record related accounting charges of about $128 million after taxes, or 38 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of its financial year ended Oct. 31.