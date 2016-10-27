Weather Network predicts 'eerily calm' weather for Halloween night

TORONTO — Trick-or-treaters across the country are in for some "eerily calm" weather this Halloween.

The Weather Network has released its forecast for Oct. 31 and says those who plan to venture out in their costumes on Monday can expect seasonally cool but relatively stable weather.

"Most of the country will be eerily calm," said chief meteorologist Chris Scott. "It will be chilly in places but there are no big storms out there to speak of."

Local weather conditions will largely be dependent on where Canadians are relative to the Great Lakes, the Weather Network predicts.

Regions west of the Great Lakes, including the Prairies and British Columbia, can expect above seasonal temperatures, while areas east of the Great Lakes, including eastern Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces can anticipate below seasonal temperatures.

In Atlantic Canada, trick-or-treaters might want to consider a few extra layers as gusty winds and lower temperatures might make for a chilly evening but the weather is generally expected to be calm, Scott said.

Those along the east coast of Newfoundland and parts of Nova Scotia will have to watch for the chance of rain, but the potential showers won't be heavy enough to wash out any Halloween plans, Scott said.

In southern Quebec, it will be chilly but the skies will be clear, while southern Ontario will have fairly mild Halloween temperatures, Scott predicted.

Northern Ontario communities, however, may be in for a storm as a band of rain is forecasted to track across the region from Timmins to Kenora.

Southern Manitoba may also be in for some rain, but it is likely to clear by Monday evening, while Saskatchewan and Alberta will be cold, but calm.

In British Columbia, some light rain is possible for the south coast of the province, including Vancouver, but it isn't likely to be heavy, Scott said.

In general, Scott said, Halloween night is expected to be one where most parents should have no trouble taking their kids door to door in their neighbourhoods, but typical precautions still apply.