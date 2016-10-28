A timeline of events in the deadly shooting in northern Saskatchewan

Four people were killed and seven wounded in a mass shooting at a school and a home in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche on Jan. 22. An 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty Friday.

Here is a timeline of events provided by police that day:

Before 1 p.m. — Two teen brothers are gunned down in a home on in the 300 block of Dene Crescent. There is a chilling exchange between friends chatting online. "Just killed 2 ppl," a young man wrote to his friends. "Bout to shoot ip the school."

Shortly after 1 p.m. — Police begin receiving calls from frantic students and teachers saying there is a shooter in the school. Students, just returning from lunch, flee for their lives. Some run for the doors, others hide in gym dressing rooms for several hours.

Between 1:08 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. — Police begin arriving at the school. Officers see the outside door has been shot. They see a shooter inside and chase him deeper into the school.

1:15 p.m. — Police challenge the shooter and he surrenders without negotiation or incident. Officers find nine people shot. Teacher's aide Maria Janvier, 21, is dead at the scene. Teacher Adam Wood, 35, is rushed to hospital, but cannot be saved.