Confusion over electoral reform may skew P.E.I. referendum: professor

CHARLOTTETOWN — A prominent political observer says the P.E.I. government has intentionally confused voters ahead of a provincewide referendum on electoral reform, voting for which begins Saturday.

Prof. Peter McKenna, chairman of the political science department at the University of Prince Edward Island, says the Island's Liberal government has placed no less than five options on the ballot, a move he says has left voters so befuddled they are unlikely to abandon the existing first past the post system, which favours traditional parties.

McKenna says the government had initially signalled its preference for a preferential ballot system, but he says when it became clear that another system might carry the day, Premier Wade MacLauchlan "torpedoed" any chance at reform by introducing too many options.

A government spokeswoman issued a statement saying the ballot options were decided by a legislative committee that includes all parties.

McKenna says he expects voter turnout to be low, even though voters have the option of voting by phone or online — a first for a provincewide vote.