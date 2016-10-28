Court appearance for Saskatchewan teen charged in deadly school shooting

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A teen charged with a deadly shooting that targeted a high school and a home in northern Saskatchewan is to appear in court today.

The boy, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces four counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

The teen was 17 when he allegedly shot and killed two teenage brothers at a house in the remote Dene community of La Loche on Jan. 22.

Two teachers were next shot dead and seven others were injured at the La Loche Community School.

Mounties, responding to panicked calls from staff and students inside, arrested the suspect in the building minutes later.