Edmonton homeless man returns 96-year-old man's lost wallet: police

Edmonton police are commending a homeless man for restoring a senior's faith in humanity.

Police say two constables were driving in the city's northeast when they were flagged down by a street person.

The man told them he had been waiting for police to drive by, so that he could turn in a wallet he found earlier in an alley.

The wallet — with cash, credit cards and prescription medication — belonged to a 96-year-old man.

Police say the man was thrilled and relieved to have his wallet returned.

The senior asked police to give the cash from his wallet to the homeless man as a gesture of thanks.

"The homeless man is very police friendly and his actions demonstrate his true character," said Const. Mark Rosenow.