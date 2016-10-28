Labrador man honoured for rescue of snowmobilers who plunged through ice

NAIN, N.L. — A Labrador man will accept the Medal of Bravery in Ottawa today for his rescue of two people whose snowmobile plunged through the ice last year.

Ronald James Andersen was snowmobiling near Nain Bay in May 2015 when he saw the machine ahead of him fall through the ice, carrying two people into the frigid water.

A citation from Rideau Hall says that as the snowmobile sank, Andersen used a sled to edge close to the hole.

He pulled the woman out by her jacket, and then threw a rope to the man so he could pull himself out.

He then took the pair back to shore and cared for them.