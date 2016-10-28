N.S. asks teachers union for list of unresolved issues for possible conciliation

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is asking for more information on a request by public school teachers to send their contract dispute to conciliation.

The union representing the teachers asked the province yesterday to appoint a board to kick-start negotiations and stave off a strike in early December.

If the government agrees, there can be no job action while the board is at work.

In a letter tabled in the legislature today, Education Minister Karen Casey asks for a "comprehensive, itemized list" of the articles and issues the union would refer to the conciliation board.

Casey adds that the request does not indicate the province is agreeing to conciliation, just seeking a clear understanding of what the union considers unresolved issues.