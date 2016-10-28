N.S. asks teachers union for list of unresolved issues for possible conciliation
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is asking for more information on a request by public school teachers to send their contract dispute to conciliation.
The union representing the teachers asked the province yesterday to appoint a board to kick-start negotiations and stave off a strike in early December.
If the government agrees, there can be no job action while the board is at work.
In a letter tabled in the legislature today, Education Minister Karen Casey asks for a "comprehensive, itemized list" of the articles and issues the union would refer to the conciliation board.
Casey adds that the request does not indicate the province is agreeing to conciliation, just seeking a clear understanding of what the union considers unresolved issues.
Union members voted 96 per cent in favour of strike action earlier this week after voting on Oct. 4 to reject the province's latest contract offer — the second time this year they turned down a tentative agreement.
Most Popular
-
ISIS using tens of thousands as 'human shields' in Mosul: UN
-
Philippine President Duterte says God threatened to crash his plane over 'epithets'
-
UK expert shrugs off foreign investment, blames Canada for Vancouver housing crisis
-
Masked man jumps out from behind bushes, assaults 10-year-old girl in Dartmouth: police