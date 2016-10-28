News / Canada

Ottawa, Nova Scotia announce funding for new Halifax women's shelter

HALIFAX — The federal and Nova Scotia governments have announced up to $3 million to fund the replacement of a Halifax shelter for women and children.

The money will go toward the construction of a new building to house Bryony House.

The funding comes from money included in the 2016 federal budget for affordable housing to support victims of domestic violence.

Nova Scotia's share of the funding is $5.2 million.

The funding for Bryony House comes from the province's share of the federal funding program.

