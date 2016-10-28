Ottawa runs $2.7B deficit in August compared with $2.3B deficit in August 2015

OTTAWA — The federal government ran a deficit of $2.7 billion in August compared with a deficit of $2.3 billion in the same month last year.

According to the Finance Department's latest fiscal monitor, revenue increased by $700 million or 3.2 per cent to nearly $22.9 billion, due to increases in corporate income tax revenue, excise taxes and duties and other revenues.

Meanwhile, program spending increased by $1.4 billion or 6.1 per cent to nearly $23.4 billion due to increases in major transfers to persons and other levels of government and direct program expenses.

Public debt charges fell $300 million or 11.7 per cent to nearly $2.2 billion, due to lower costs associated with bond buyback operations and a lower average effective interest rate.

For the first four months of the fiscal year to August, the government ran a deficit of $5.4 billion compared with a surplus of $2.8 billion in the April-to-August period last year.