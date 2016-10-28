QMJHL Roundup: Sea Dogs score six in third period to rout Wildcats

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Matthew Highmore struck twice and Landon Quinney had a goal and two assists as the Saint John Sea Dogs routed the Moncton Wildcats 10-3 on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Nathan Noel, Samuel Leblanc, Samuel Dove-McFalls, Spencer Smallman, Cedric Pare, Cole Reginato, and Bokondji Imama supplied the rest of the offence for Saint John (10-4-1). The Sea Dogs scored six times in the third period with five of those goals coming in the final five minutes of the game.

Jonathan Aspirot, Jeremy McKenna and Kelly Klima, on the power play, had goals for Moncton (4-10-0), which dropped its eighth straight.

Alex Bishop picked up the win in relief by stopping all 17 shots he faced in 35:24. Alex D'Orio started for Saint John but was lifted after turning aside 7-of-10 shots in 24:36.

Keven Bouchard made 37 saves in defeat.

The Sea Dogs were 2 for 4 on the power play while the Wildcats scored once on four opportunities.

---

ISLANDERS 3 TITAN 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Chris Caddock scored the eventual winner in the second period as Charlottetown held off the Titan.

Mitchell Balmas and Filip Chlapik, on the power play, gave the Islanders (8-6-1) a 2-0 lead to start the game. Blade Mann-Dixon turned aside 30 shots in net.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Rodrigo Abols chipped in for Acadie-Bathurst (7-6-2), with Reilly Pickard kicking out 27 shots.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 SCREAMING EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Connor Moynihan scored the winner early in the third period as Halifax got past the Screaming Eagles.

Bradley Kennedy and Arnaud Durandeau had power-play goals for the Mooseheads (8-7-0), who got 34 saves from Alexis Gravel.

Pierre-Luc Dubois found the back of the net on the man advantage for Cape Breton (7-8-0). Kyle Jessiman stopped 21 shots.

---

REMPARTS 5 OCEANIC 2

QUEBEC CITY — Derek Gentile had a pair of goals and Evgeny Kiselev made 34 saves as the Remparts downed Rimouski.

Christian Huntley, on the power play, Yanick Turcotte and Dmitry Buynitskiy supplied the rest of the offence for Quebec (9-5-1), which won its fourth in a row.

Daniel Hardie, on the man advantage, and Alex-Olivier Voyer scored for the Oceanic (7-7-0). Alexandre Lagace turned aside 24-of-29 shots.

---

DRAKKAR 4 SAGUENEENS 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Vincent Deslauriers scored twice and Antoine Samuel made 27 saves as the Drakkar shut out Chicoutimi.

Antoine Girard and Samuel Thibault also chipped in for Baie-Comeau (4-6-3).

Alexis Shank kicked out 23-of-26 shots for the Sagueneens (5-8-0).

---

ARMADA 3 OLYMPIQUES 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Joel Teasdale had two goals and an assist to lead the Armada past Gatineau.

Alexandre Alain scored the winner on the power play for Blainville-Boisbriand (10-4-1), which won its fourth straight. Samuel Montembeault made 22 saves for the win in net.

Daniel Del Paggio replied on the power play for the Olympiques (3-9-2), with Mark Grametbauer stopping 29-of-31 shots.

Gatineau's Alex Breton and Nicolas Meloche were both ejected late in the first period. Breton received a major for checking from behind while Meloche was assessed a major and match penalty for high sticking.

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 PHOENIX 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet had a pair of goals, including the winner, as the Voltigeurs edged Sherbrooke.

Benjamin Gagne had the other for Drummondville (6-5-2) and Frederic Foulem made 31 saves.

Jack Kilgour struck twice for the Phoenix (4-6-3), with Evan Fitzpatrick stopping 29 shots.

---

FOREURS 4 HUSKIES 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Francois Beauchemin struck twice, including the winner, to lead the Foreurs over Rouyn-Noranda.

Alexis Pepin and David Henley, on the power play, had the others for Val-d'Or (8-7-1). Etienne Montpetit turned aside 31-of-34 shots.

Martins Dzierkals, Alexandre Fortin and Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored for the Huskies (10-3-1), with Samuel Harvey making 16 saves in net.