RCMP reviewing arrest of an elderly B.C. couple caught on video
A
A
Share via Email
VANCOUVER — RCMP are looking into how Mounties handled an arrest of two seniors at a Vancouver-area hotel that was captured on a video that is circulating online.
The video posted on YouTube appears to show an officer dragging a man down a staircase while another officer arrests a woman, who appears to fall at one point.
A statement from RCMP Superintendent Sean Maloney confirms that police were called to a Best Western in the Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam on Wednesday evening.
Police said they received a report that fighting had broken out at a tennants meeting.
The meeting was stopped, but Maloney says witnesses said an elderly couple refused to leave.
Maloney says the couple was arrested and police will be forwarding a report to Crown Counsel about criminal charges.
Maloney says although no formal complaint has been made to the detachment about the arrest or the video, he decided to launch a review into the actions of the officers involved.