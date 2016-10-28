RCMP reviewing arrest of an elderly B.C. couple caught on video

VANCOUVER — RCMP are looking into how Mounties handled an arrest of two seniors at a Vancouver-area hotel that was captured on a video that is circulating online.

The video posted on YouTube appears to show an officer dragging a man down a staircase while another officer arrests a woman, who appears to fall at one point.

A statement from RCMP Superintendent Sean Maloney confirms that police were called to a Best Western in the Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam on Wednesday evening.

Police said they received a report that fighting had broken out at a tennants meeting.

The meeting was stopped, but Maloney says witnesses said an elderly couple refused to leave.

Maloney says the couple was arrested and police will be forwarding a report to Crown Counsel about criminal charges.