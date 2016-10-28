RCMP say man dead after firearm incident on Nova Scotia's Big Tancook Island
A
A
Share via Email
BIG TANCOOK ISLAND, N.S. — RCMP say a man is dead after an incident "involving a firearm" on Nova Scotia's Big Tancook Island.
Police say a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident was reported to police around 1:18 p.m. Friday.
Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says officers from Lunenburg District RCMP were sent to the scene to investigate.
Clarke says police won't be releasing further details until they hear from the investigating officers.