Six stories in the news today, Oct. 28

Six stories in the news for Friday, Oct. 28

PRENTICE TO BE REMEMBERED TODAY

A large number of prominent politicians are expected to attend a memorial for former Alberta premier Jim Prentice in Calgary today. Prentice died in a plane crash in British Columbia this month. Former prime minister Stephen Harper and a wide range of federal and provincial politicians are expected to be on hand.

TEEN CHARGED IN SASKATCHEWAN SHOOTING RAMPAGE APPEARS IN COURT

A teen charged in connection with the death of two teachers and two teenaged brothers in Northern Saskatchewan last January is to appear in court today. The 17-year-old can't be named under youth criminal justice laws. The two teachers were killed and seven others injured when a gunman opened fire in the school. The two brothers were found dead in their home in the tiny community of La Loche.

CARBON TAX ON AGENDA AT WILDROSE MEETING

Alberta's carbon tax is high on the agenda as members of Alberta's Wildrose party gather today in Red Deer for their annual general meeting. Party leader Brian Jean will deliver the keynote address tonight and on Saturday delegates will debate a number of policy resolutions. Among the resolutions is a motion to repeal the carbon tax.

JURORS IN CORRINEAU'S FRAUD TRIAL CONTINUE DELIBERATIONS

Jurors in the Jacques Corriveau's fraud trial will continue their deliberations again today. Corriveau, who was a close associate of ex-prime minister Jean Chretien and worked on his Liberal leadership campaigns, is charged with fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime.

BROADWAY COMES TO GANDER THIS WEEKEND

Residents of Gander, N.L., will get a look at a Broadway-bound musical that pays tribute to the town for showing hospitality to passengers left marooned by 9/11. Some 38 planes with 6,579 passengers and crew diverted to Gander. "Come From Away" chronicles what happened when residents threw open their doors to the passengers. The cast is in Gander for two concerts Saturday as a fundraiser for local charities before the show opens in Toronto next month. The play then moves on to New York for a run on Broadway this winter.

TOWN BLINDSIDED BY IMMIGRATION CENTRE MOVE

The mayor of an Alberta town says he will fight the relocation of the federal immigration and refugee processing centre that has been the community's major employer since it opened in 1994. Vegreville Mayor Myron Hayduk says workers at the Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Case Processing Centre were told Thursday it will be relocated to Edmonton in 2018 when its lease expires. Hayduk says the move and loss of more than 200 jobs will devastate the town of 6,000, as well as surrounding towns.