Some quotes from the state memorial for former premier Jim Prentice

CALGARY — About 1,500 politicians, business colleagues, friends and members of the public gathered Friday at the Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary to remember former Alberta premier Jim Prentice, who died in a plane crash earlier this month.

Here is some of what was said about him:

"We are not here to remember a politician but rather a great person, a great Albertan and a great Canadian. Jim Prentice was more than premier of Alberta, more than a chief operating officer of the country. Jim was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, an uncle, a friend and a mentor." — Friend Jason Hatcher

"Friendship was something that came easy for Jim. He always had that ability to see the very best in people around him. He moved through life with sincere gratitude for the many blessings he had been given and with a very deep appreciation for the gifts and contributions of others. Jim was at home in every setting and had the rare ability to talk to anyone about any topic. He truly liked and enjoyed people." — Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell

"He taught us about courage and fortitude in tough times. He showed us what real strength was all about." — Mitchell

"Of this tragedy, all of us are still struggling to find words that can possibly speak to it — the airplane that doesn't land when it was expected to, the phone call at night, the terrible truth of what happened slowly becoming clear the following day. No family should have to live through this but we are here today because sometimes they do." — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

"It's a reminder to us all that every moment that we share with those that we love is a precious gift. It is a reminder to us all in the sometimes rough world of politics to never lose sight of the humanity, the dedication and the contribution of every colleague." — Notley

"My father was so much to so many and he was absolutely everything to our family ... His life was lived as a pledge to his parents — one of integrity, kindness, hard work and community. Those principles and the man who embodied them were bedrock to our family." — Daughter Cassia Prentice

"I was always so proud to walk into a room with my father." — Cassia Prentice

"For my mother Karen, my father was a true partner and best friend. Through their 33 years of marriage, what he accomplished in life, they accomplished together. My father owed so much to my mother's love and support ... We should all be so lucky to be as loved as my mother was by my father." — Cassia Prentice

"I find I am still not ready to say goodbye to my father, to our bedrock. But because my father cared so deeply about this country, this province and the people in it, we know that we do not grieve alone. Broken and shattered, we must all today stand tall on the foundations he laid —integrity, kindness, hard work and community but most importantly, the love of family." — Cassia Prentice

"We gave the hardest assignments to the people who could best handle them and Jim was always one of those people ... He always gave Canada and Alberta his very best. That is how he deserves to be remembered." — Former prime minister Stephen Harper

"Jim's passing reminds us all that we do not know the number of our days. We can only live the days we have with our priorities well-ordered. Jim did that. He did well for his country. He did well for his colleagues and friends." — Harper

"He would have had 20 more years at least to contribute in the way he has contributed in the past." — Friend Dick Haskayne

"That guy is so damn smart, speaks so well, he can tell you where to go in such a way that you look forward to the trip." — Haskayne

"He loved to joke that, in his lifetime, he'd had three occupations — a lawyer, a politician and a banker — one of which was actually honourable. As much as that made us laugh, there was no doubt that Jim made all three honourable." — Former Conservative chief whip Jay Hill

"I've been in politics now since 1999 and you meet precious few politicians who are statesmen or stateswomen in the truest sense of the those words. He was that." — Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall

"Every single tribute referenced the fact that his No. 1 priority, notwithstanding all of his achievements and all his activities ... was his family. That's the greatest legacy that any of us can leave." — Wall

"I'm always amazed and excited when I meet someone whose heart is really all about public service, who is driven by a deep love of community and of people in the community." — Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi

"He saw indigenous people as integral to the country and indeed Canada's future. It was something that he held very close to his heart and that was demonstrated on many, many occasions." — former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine

"He was one of the few leaders that actually sat down and listened to you first." — Jason Goodstriker, former Alberta regional chief for the Assembly of First nations

"I think the greatest thing that I saw during the time that I knew Jim was his unquenchable thirst to bring people together for a common good." — interim Alberta Progressive Conservative Leader Ric McIver