Strong third period lifts IceCaps to 5-3 win over Americans

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Sven Andrighetto scored the go-ahead goal at 6:43 of the third period as the St. John's IceCaps erased an early deficit to beat the visiting Rochester Americans 5-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Nikita Scherbak and Jeremy Gregoire responded for the IceCaps (3-3-1) after falling behind 2-0 in the first period.

Montreal's AHL affiliate started the third down 3-2 before Philip Samuelsson tied the game four minutes into the period. Andrighetto put St. John's ahead two minutes later and Stefan Matteau added an empty-net goal.

Evan Rodrigues struck in the first and second period for the Americans (3-3-0), who got another goal from Justin Bailey.

Charlie Lindgren made 32 saves for the IceCaps as Jason Kasdorf turned away 36-of-40 shots for Buffalo's AHL club.