'Come From Away' show lands in Newfoundland en route to Toronto and Broadway

GANDER, N.L. — The cast of the hit show "Come From Away" is in central Newfoundland today to thank Gander and surrounding towns for extraordinary kindness during 9/11.

Almost 5,000 people in total are expected to see two concert performances at the Steele Community Centre in Gander.

Ticket proceeds are going to local charities as a thank you to those who opened their homes and hearts to almost 6,600 stranded airline passengers and crew.

They were diverted to Gander International Airport when the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, shut down U.S. air space.

Kelly Sceviour -- event co-ordinator for the Town of Gander -- says the excitement around "Come From Away" is like a dream.