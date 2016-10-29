Nick Baptiste and William Carrier two goals apiece, Rochester downs St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Nick Baptiste and William Carrier both scored twice as the Rochester Americans downed the St. John's IceCaps 5-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Cole Schneider added a goal and an assist for the Americans (4-3-0), Buffalo's AHL affiliate. John Muse stopped 32-of-34 shots for the win.

Nikita Scherbak and Daniel Audette found the back of the net for the IceCaps (3-4-1).

Yann Danis kicked out 26-of-30 shots for Montreal's AHL team.