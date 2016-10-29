Runaway cow returns to barn after nearly a week on the loose in N.B.

RUSAGONIS, N.B. — A wayward cow is back in its barn after almost a week on the run in New Brunswick.

Beef farmer Wayne Morgan says he was corralling his cattle from a pasture area on Oromocto Island, about 20 kilometres southeast of Fredericton, when the tan-coloured cow swam off from the herd.

Morgan says the roughly 600-kilogram animal paddled its way across the Saint John River to an island in the Lincoln area, where she roamed until Friday morning when she was caught and driven back to her stable in Rusagonis.

He says previous attempts to wrangle the cow, like bringing her calf in the hope that her maternal instincts would kick in, didn't work but eventually "she had to catch herself."

The farmer says he brought the cow bovine treats every day, luring her closer and closer, until she walked into a device called a headgate, which locked her head in so she couldn't escape.