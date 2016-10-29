Trudeau to travel to Brussels to sign Canada-EU trade deal Sunday

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves for Europe today to sign the Canada-EU free trade deal, days after the future of the agreement teetered on a precipice.

Trudeau is to depart for Brussels tonight night to attend a summit set for Sunday.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau spoke on Friday with European Council president Donald Tusk, who confirmed the texts of the deal.

Trudeau was expected to sign the deal earlier this week, but the Belgian region of Wallonia put the future of the agreement in doubt by opposing the controversial deal.

Canada's International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland walked out of talks with the Europeans a week ago saying it appeared the EU was incapable of signing an agreement.

The tiny French-speaking region of 3.5 million people opposed the deal's investor protection provisions, but Wallonia's concerns were finally addressed on Thursday.

Wallonia held a veto over Belgium's ability to support the deal, which requires the support of all 28 EU countries.